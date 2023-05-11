Naga Chaitanya praises Samantha, calls ex-wife 'go-getter'; Reveals favorite movies of her

Naga Chaitanya, who is currently promoting his upcoming film Custody, shared in an interview about what he likes in his ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The actor complimented her and also revealed his favourite films of hers. He said she is a 'go-getter and hard worker'. The duo got divorced officially last year.

Naga Chaitanya praised his former wife and said, "Samantha… go-getter, hard worker. Her determination is amazing. If she wants something, she will go get it.” Not just that, when he was asked to reveal his favourite films of Samantha's films, which he likes. The actor replied Oh Baby! and Family Man 2 are his favourite works of Samantha.

Naga Chaitanya calls failed marriage 'unfortunate' with Samantha

In the same interview, Naga Chaitanya also opened up about his failed marriage with Samantha and called it 'unfortunate phase'. He said, "Whatever happened in my personal life with my marriage, that’s very unfortunate. But I have immense respect for that phase of my life. It is due to the media reportage and how they’ve portrayed everything by speculating and spreading rumours, the whole respect is lost, and diminished in the public eye. This is what hurt me a lot. It was almost a year since the court has given us divorce on mutual consent."

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha announced separation through a joint statement on social media after four years of marriage. Last year, the court officially granted them divorce.



Upcoming films

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya is waiting for the release of his upcoming film Custody, directed by Venkat Prabhu. The film is scheduled to release on May 12 in Tamil and Telugu. The actor essays the role of a police officer in the film. Krithi Shetty is the female lead and Arvind Swami is playing the role of the antagonist. Srinivasaa Chitturi is producing the film under the banner of Srinivasaa Silver Screen. Legendary father-son duo Isaignani Ilaiyaraaja and Yuvan Shankar Raja composed music for the film. This is their first collaboration as music composers.

