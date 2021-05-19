Naga Chaitanya rates Samantha Akkineni's The Family Man 2 trailer as 10/10; Celebs send best wishes to actress

Other celebs like actor Adivi Sesh, Taapsee Pannu also showered Samantha Akkineni with best wishes for her Hindi web debut, The Family Man season 2.

The wait is finally over! Putting an end to all the anticipation of millions of fans, the trailer of The Family Man season 2 is out. The Family Man 2, which is created by the maverick duo, Raj & DK stars Manoj Bajpayee and South beauty Samantha Akkineni. The trailer is out and it is getting an immense response on social media. Samantha's powerful and brutal role as Raaji has grabbed everyone's attention in the trailer. The actress' close friends from the South film fraternity are showering her with best wishes.

Actor and Samantha's husband Naga Chaitanya commented, "Love it !! 10/10." Other celebs like actor Adivi Sesh, also showered Samantha Akkineni with best wishes for her Hindi web debut. Oh Baby director Nandini Reddy also praises the trailer of the upcoming web show. She wrote, "Killllaaaaaa @Samanthaprabhu2..Family Man Season 2 - Official Trailer 4K | Raj & DK | Manoj Bajpaye..."

Meanwhile, speaking about the trailer, creators Raj and DK said, "As creators, we have been waiting for a pretty long time to share the trailer of the much-awaited new season of The Family Man today. We promised the season will be out by end of this summer, and we are glad that we just about kept that promise :). The wait will finally be over on 4 June as Srikant Tiwari will return with a thrilling storyline, and ‘danger really has a new face’ — Samantha Akkineni, who has done a tremendous job, along with the always-fantastic ensemble cast. We are confident we have carved out an exciting season for you all, despite having to work through the pandemic. Hopefully the new season will be worth the wait. These are extremely difficult times, and we hope and pray for better times. Please stay safe, mask up, and vaccinate as soon as you can."

Have a COVID related Experience or Advice? Discuss & Share on PINKVILLA Rooms.

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×