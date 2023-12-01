Naga Chaitanya REACTS to media scrutiny on his personal life; says people close to him know the truth

Naga Chaitanya is unarguably one of the most prominent faces in the Telugu film industry. The actor has been an active part of the industry for close to fifteen years now, and continues to entertain the audience with his innate ability to portray a wide range of emotions.

Apart from his professional life, the actor’s personal life is also quite famous, and has been a topic of discussion among fans for a while now. In a recent interview with indianexpress.com, the actor reacted to the constant scrutiny on his personal life by the media. He added that the people close to him would know the truth.

Naga Chaitanya reveals he doesn’t pay heed to intrusive media reporting

Talking about the excessive interest that the media shows in his personal life, Naga Chaitanya said that he doesn’t bother about it beyond a certain point. He added that he wants to be known for his work and films, rather than for what was going on in his personal life.

The Custody actor also mentioned that he focuses more on acting, and prefers his films to do the talking. He further added that he wishes to create quality content that entertains the audience, and said that he wants them to remember him for the films.

Naga Chaitanya on the work front

Naga Chaitanya recently made his web-series debut with the supernatural horror show Dhootha, which is helmed by Vikram K Kumar. The show also features Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, Pasupathy, and many more in prominent roles.

Chay in the show is an investigative journalist whose life becomes ensnared in a series of unfortunate events shrouded in mystery He tries to uncover the mysteries with the help of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, played by Parvathy. Their journey to uncover the mystery forms the plot of the story.

Apart from that, the actor is also set to reunite with Chandoo Mondeti for his 23rd film, titled Thandel. The film would also mark his second collaboration with Sai Pallavi after the 2021 film Love Story. It is understood that the Majili actor will be playing the role of a fisherman in the story, which is based on true stories.

ALSO READ: Dhootha Review: Naga Chaitanya’s web-series debut is a one of a kind addition to the supernatural-horror genre