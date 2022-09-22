Naga Chaitanya REACTS to Sobhitha Dhulipala's regal looks from Ponniyin Selvan

Naga Chaitanya liked posts of Sobhitha Dhulipala on Ponniyin Selvan . He liked a poster of Sobhitha introduced as Vanathi from Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan. It is to be noted that Chay is not a social media person and very rarely uses the medium.

As we exclusively reported earlier Naga Chaitanya and Sobhitha Dhulipala are seeing each other. Although the couple hasn't really spoken a word about their relationship, their actions have given enough fuel to all the rumours. Now, we have noticed that as Sobhitha is gearing up for the big release of her upcoming film Ponniyin Selvan, Naga Chaitanya is clearly showering all the love and support on her. Not directly maybe but definitely indirectly and her Instagram posts her proof of it.

During an interview for his Bollywood debut film Laal Singh Chaddha, Chay couldn't help himself and blushed when Sobhita's name came up. "I'm just going to smile," he said when the host asked him to describe his bond with the Made In Heaven actress. Well, Naga Chaitanya, with his cute expressions almost confirmed that he is dating Sobhita.

In June, Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that Chay was spotted with Made In Heaven fame Sobhita Dhulipala at his new abode and they looked very comfortable in each other's company. A source told us, "Chay was spotted multiple times at the same hotel as Sobhita Dhulipala where she was staying for the promotions of her last film Major. In fact, she also spent her birthday recently in Hyderabad with her 'close buddies."

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen when and how these two will announce their 'secret' relationship but their hints every now and then are surely grabbing all the attention.