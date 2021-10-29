Naga Chaitanya records an emotional video as he thanks his fans for their love and support; WATCH

While Samantha hit the headlines for deleting their wedding photos on Instagram, Naga Chaitanya recently recorded a video thanking his fans for love and support. The Majili actor's viral video shows him thanking his fans for arranging a get-together in Khammam.

"I came to know that fans and people from surrounding villages of Khammam have been planning to celebrate the success of Most Eligible Bachelor. I am very happy listening to this. I thank everyone who is organising this one. When we released Love Story and Most Eligible Bachelor, we had a lot of apprehensions, how the movies would do at the box office, how the collections will reflect after the release. But once the movie was released, you put the content on the top. You came out to support us even after we changed the dates," Chaitanya said in the video.

Akhil Akkineni's Most Eligible Bachelor and Naga Chaitanya's Love Story got released recently and both the films managed to earn pretty good at the box office.

Check out the viral video below:

On October 2, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced that they have parted ways as husband and wife. The heartbreaking news took social media by storm. Releasing an official statement about their divorce, Sam and Chay wrote, "After much deliberation and thought, Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."

