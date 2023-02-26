Naga Chaitanya remembers Samantha co-starrer Ye Maaya Chesave as their first romantic film turns 13

Telugu romantic drama Ye Maya Chesave turns 13 today, February 26 and to celebrate the same, Naga Chaitanya is reminiscing his journey. Co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ye Maaya Chesave has earned cult status over the years. This love story is etched in the history of the Telugu film industry for the striking chemistry between Samantha and Naga Chaitanya that set the screens on fire.

Naga Chaitanya relives the romance on social media as he shared a BTS still and movie poster featuring Sam. Released in 2010, Ye Maaya Chesave was the first film of the now estranged couple, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya. Samantha's role as Jessie will forever be special for her and her latest tweet is proof and for Chay, it will be Karthik. Ye Maaya Chesave has all the ingredients for a movie to forever remain a timeless classic.