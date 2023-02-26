Naga Chaitanya remembers Samantha co-starrer Ye Maaya Chesave as their first romantic film turns 13
Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's Ye Maaya Chesave has all the ingredients for a movie to forever remain a timeless classic.
Telugu romantic drama Ye Maya Chesave turns 13 today, February 26 and to celebrate the same, Naga Chaitanya is reminiscing his journey. Co-starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ye Maaya Chesave has earned cult status over the years. This love story is etched in the history of the Telugu film industry for the striking chemistry between Samantha and Naga Chaitanya that set the screens on fire.
Naga Chaitanya relives the romance on social media as he shared a BTS still and movie poster featuring Sam. Released in 2010, Ye Maaya Chesave was the first film of the now estranged couple, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya. Samantha's role as Jessie will forever be special for her and her latest tweet is proof and for Chay, it will be Karthik. Ye Maaya Chesave has all the ingredients for a movie to forever remain a timeless classic.
As Sam completed 13 years in the industry, the stunner replied to one of her FCs with a heartfelt note that read, "I feel all of this love…It is what keeps me going…Now and forever, I am what I am because of you 13 years and we are just getting started."
Check Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's latest post below as they complete 13 years in the industry.
Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya has completed his upcoming Tamil-Telugu bilingual Custody's last schedule. The makers of the film recently shared a video announcing the shoot wrap. Directed by Venkat Prabhu, the film stars Krithi Shetty in the female lead role.
Samantha, on the other hand, is busy shooting for Citadel India. Co-starring Varun Dhawan and helmed by Raj and DK, Citadel is the Indian adaptation of the International series which is originally created by the director duo, Russo Brothers.
Here's the latest video of Samantha practising action sequences with stunt performer and action director Yannick Ben in Nanital.
A post-graduate in journalism and an alumna of KC College, Khushboo, a Mumbai-based writer has a keen interest in exp...Read more