Naga Chaitanya replies to Samantha Akkineni on her 'winner' comment on Love Story trailer

Amidst speculations that all is not well between them, Samantha Akkineni shared Naga Chaitanya's Love Story trailer on Twitter and called it 'winner'. Sam re-posted Chaitanya's Tweet and wrote, "WINNER!! All the very best to the team @Sai_Pallavi92.. #LoveStoryTrailer" Now, Chay has replied to Samantha with thank you. He commented, "Thanks Sam".

The formal replies and comments on each other's posts have definitely left their fans worried. One of their fans has commented, "Where's the love emoji?" while the other writes, "Maa Sam is alone we are missing her bubbly smile please @chay_akkineni feel her pain try to understand her and be with her."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, both Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have maintained their silence on rumours about their divorce. Well, we hope that it is nothing but just a lovers' tiff.

Talking about Love Story, directed by Sekhar Kammula, the film has Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya in the lead roles. Releasing on September 24, Love Story is produced by Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas. The film also stars Devyani, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Rajeev Kanakala, Rajeev Easwari Rao, and Satyam Rajesh in important roles.

