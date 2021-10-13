Naga Chaitanya returns to social media with THIS post after announcing split from wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu

After a brief hiatus, Naga Chaitanya is back on social media. The actor shared a post on Twitter after announcing a split from wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Naga utilized his Twitter to extend support to the Telugu film Anubhavinchu Raja. The actor also sent his best wishes to the team. “Here’s the fun-filled massive mass title track of #AnubhavinchuRaja Good luck to the entire team !” he tweeted. Directed by Sreenu Gavireddy, Anubhavinchu Raja stars Raj Tarun. The film’s teaser was previously launched by Ram Charan.

Samantha on Friday, October 8 took to social media and shared a post after handling scrutiny for announcing divorce. She wrote, “Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread. They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions.” She added, “A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything they say, break me.”

Naga Chaitanya’s father Nagarjuna also took to social media and gave his take on the split. He wrote, “With a heavy heart let me say this! what ever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay are both dear to me, My family will always cherish the moments spent with sam and she will always be dear to us! May God bless them both with strength.”

