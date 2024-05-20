Naga Chaitanya reveals he has no plans to do Bollywood films; says ‘audiences accept good content in any language’

Naga Chaitanya has been in the field of acting for more than a decade now. The young actor has managed to become the face of many hit movies over the years and even debuted in the OTT space with a web series.

In a recent interview with Hyderabad Times, Chay talked about how he has no appeal towards making a return to Bollywood films in the lead role. The actor said, “Audiences accept good content in any language,” and mentioned how many South films are already being dubbed into Hindi anyway.

Naga Chaitanya on working again in Bollywood movies

For those unaware, Naga Chaitanya made his debut in Bollywood after appearing as Bala in the 2022 Aamir Khan movie Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie being the official remake of the 1994 American film Forrest Gump, Chay’s character was the Indian counterpart of the iconic Bubba.

Adding to his comments on not engaging in any new Bollywood movies, Naga Chaitanya said he did Laal Singh Chaddha because he wanted to work with Aamir. He also highlights how he always wanted to work with the Sarfarosh actor and if any good roles come his way in Bollywood, he'd consider it.

Moreover, Naga Chaitanya also talked in detail about his upcoming movie Thandel. He revealed that the movie features the tale of a fisherman called Raju, who ventures off into Pakistani waters and is held in prison for two years before being returned. The actor also revealed how he spent 9 months preparing for the role and wanted to get everything right.

Naga Chaitanya’s next

Thandel starring Naga Chaitanya in the lead role is directed by Kartikeya fame Chandoo Mondeti. The movie inspired by a real-life event from the Srikakulam region of Andhra Pradesh has also roped in Sai Pallavi as the female lead called Bujji. This also marks the second time Sai and Chay come together on the screen after their chemistry was praised in the film Love Story by Sekhar Kammula.

Additionally, in the same interview, Chay also revealed how he had gone and visited the real-life Raju’s house and was amazed by the community’s determination and bravery.

