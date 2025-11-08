Naga Chaitanya reveals his favorite trait of wife Sobhita Dhulipala: 'She should teach me...'

Naga Chaitanya and his wife, Sobhita Dhulipala, are set to complete a year of marriage after tying the knot on December 4, 2024. In a recent interview, the Premam actor revealed what trait of his wife impresses him the most.

Naga Chaitanya on what Sobhita Dhulipala impresses him the most

In an interview with Vogue India, Chaitanya mentioned that in Mumbai, his wife is the quintessential city girl, cool, hip, and forward-thinking, but back home in Vizag, she remains deeply rooted in her culture. He added that what impresses him the most is her command of the Telugu language.

Emphasizing how much her Telugu impresses him, the actor remarked that he often jokes about her teaching him and passing on all her intelligence.

Meanwhile, Sobhita shared that she always feels a sense of home whenever she speaks with her husband in Telugu. The actress explained that after living in Mumbai, she had become so accustomed to speaking other languages that she had almost forgotten what it felt like to converse in Telugu with someone other than her parents and relatives.

She added that talking to her husband in the language she associates with home feels special. Sobhita further shared that whenever she is truly happy or sad, it is Telugu that comes to her mind, as she naturally thinks in that language.

Naga Chaitanya’s work front

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in a lead role earlier this year in Thandel, co-starring Sai Pallavi. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the film is based on a true incident involving a fisherman from Srikakulam.

The movie follows the story of Raju, a brave fisherman who accidentally drifts into Pakistani waters. It highlights his passion for fishing and his love for Sathya, also known as Bujji Thalli.

Apart from the lead actors, the film also features Aadukalam Naren, Divya Pillai, Karunakaran, Kalpa Latha, Babloo Prithiveeraj, and others in key roles. It is currently available for streaming on Netflix.

Looking ahead, Chay is working on his next film, tentatively titled NC24, directed by Karthik Varma Dandu. The movie is expected to be a mythological thriller, with Meenakshi Chaudhary as the female lead.

On the other hand, Sobhita is expected to appear next in Vettuvam, a Tamil film starring 'Lubber Pandhu' Dinesh and Arya as co-leads.

