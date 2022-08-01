Naga Chaitanya REVEALS if he and Samantha will work together again; Says 'will be a crazy one'

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha, one of the most loved on-screen and off-screen couples, left their fans heartbroken in October 2021 when they announced separation. Ever since, they have always been in the news. Naga Chaitanya has always remained silent about his personal life but spoke every now and then about his professional life with Samantha. Now, yet again, the actor in an interview with ETimes, opened up if he ever wants to work with Samantha again.

Recently, during an interview with ETimes, Chaitanya revealed if he would ever work with Samantha. He said, “That's gonna be a crazy one if it happens. But I don't know, only the universe knows. Let's see.” He also recently said he has the best on-screen chemistry with Samantha. Well, so it is to be awaited and watch if this couple will return and show their magic on the big screen again.

Naga Chaitanya also spoke about how his personal life and relationship has been discussed on tabloids and gossip columns ever since separation from Samantha. Revealing why he chose to stay silent on all the rumours surrounding the split, he said, "I come out, tell the people about it through a statement and that’s it. In our case, Samantha has moved on, I've moved on and I don't feel the need to inform the world about it, more than that."

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha are regarded as the best on-screen couples too. The duo has worked together on films like Ye Maya Chesave, Majili, and Manam, which became blockbuster hits. Fans also fondly refer to them as ChaySam. In October 2021, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced that they are parting ways in a joint statement. However, now after many months, the Shaakuntalam actress confessed that the divorce is not amicable.