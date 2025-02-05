Naga Chaitanya reveals NOT being satisfied with his success for THIS reason; shares if he plans to retire soon

Naga Chaitanya has been striving to deliver his breakthrough performance for quite some time now. However, the actor’s last few releases have failed to achieve that momentous feat. And recently, as the actor prepares for his next release, Thandel, he opened up about how he is still waiting for that one masterpiece performance on screen.

Speaking with Galatta, Naga Chaitanya claimed that he is not completely satisfied with whatever little success has come his way. Chay shared that he is still hungry to reach heights with his next projects.

Moreover, the actor also mentioned how he has absolutely no plans of stopping anytime soon, as he feels there’s lots more to explore and arrive at in his film career. In his words, “It’s been progressive in a way; there’s been a lot of learning that’s happened. In fact, the recent times have been way lot more learning.”

The actor further expressed, “I’m still not one hundred percent satisfied. I think there’s so much more to do. I’m still waiting for that one release, which sort of gives me that satisfaction, but that doesn’t mean I will stop. I want to still stay hungry; I want to keep growing.”

Moving on, the actor then also dissected his idea of arriving at perfection in movies, explaining how he just wants to be a part of one movie for which, after release, he does not have any more regrets over a particular scene, which he thinks he could have done better.

Meanwhile, the actor’s next film Thandel stars Sai Pallavi as the female lead, which will hit the big screens on February 7, 2025. The Chandoo Mondeti directorial has grabbed attention till now for all the right reasons.