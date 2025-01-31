Naga Chaitanya reveals that ONE thing which connected him and Sobhita Dhulipala, talks about doing a film with her

Naga Chaitanya has been quite busy on his work front lately, courtesy of the ongoing promotional spree for his upcoming film Thandel. The survival drama directed by Chandoo Mondeti will hit the theaters on February 7. And recently, Chay shared some fascinating anecdotes from his personal life.

For those unversed, it was in December 2024 when Naga Chaitanya got married to his girlfriend Sobhita Dhulipala. Speaking with Hindustan Times, the actor now elucidated on how his life has been post-marriage, summing it up as “great” in one word.

While he added that it had been just a couple of months, in any case, they have been trying to maintain proper work-life balance at all times, a quality which they both have in common and was perhaps the reason why they connected in the first place.

Chay said, “Married life is great! I’m totally enjoying it. It’s just been a couple of months. I think we both invest equally in work and away from work; so, we have that work-life balance very much intact. I think that’s one of the qualities we both really connected on also.”

In the same length of conversation, Chaitanya also highlighted several other common traits between him and his wife Sobhita. He added that they both come from Andhra Pradesh and in fact, he loves her hometown Vizag.

Chay also added that their family roots were similar but not the same since they were raised in different places in the same city. However, it has been the love for cinema, and sheer curiosity towards life which has helped them find each other and bond well.

He said, “And, obviously, the love for cinema, the love for this art form. I think both of us are just so curious about life, which got us going. Many conversations sort of started around that for us. And we love travelling as well.”

Towards the end of the interview, Naga Chaitanya was asked if he would take up an offer to share the screen with his wife Sobhita Dhulipala for the first time. In response, he mentioned that while nothing is settled on that matter now if any doable script comes their way, they would definitely take it up.