Naga Chaitanya reveals why he rejected Bollywood films before Laal Singh Chaddha

Naga Chaitanya is one of the most successful and bankable actor in Tollywood. Now, after a decade of his career, the actor is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. however, Naga Chaitanya revealed that he was offered with Hindi movies before but he rejected.

Speaking about his Bollywood debut, Naga Chaitanya revealed that he has been actively rejecting Hindi films for some time now. The actor added, “I grew up in Chennai and shifted to Hyderabad. So, my Hindi has not been the best. I have been sort of insecure about that for a very long time. That’s the reason why I have shied away sometimes from Hindi films when I have gotten an offer. In fact, when I told people that my Hindi is very ‘South Indian’, people have thought twice to be honest.”

Naga Chaitanya also opened up about why he said yes to Laal Singh Chaddha. He explains, “When I got the offer for Laal Singh Chaddha, I gave them the same ‘disclaimer’. Aamir sir was totally comfortable with that because I am being cast as a South Indian boy who goes up north and that’s where our journey begins. They wanted me to be South Indian in the way I speak. I do speak Hindi in the film but if I slip in a Telugu word or adopt a Telugu accent, they were totally fine with that. In fact, we incorporated a few words here and there to bring in a Telugu flavour.”

The film is the official remake of the Hollywood classic, Forrest Gump, and features Kareena Kapoor as the female lead. Naga Chaitanya will be seen in the role of Army officer Balaraju in the film. The Telugu version of Laal Singh Chaddha is presented by Chiranjeevi.

Also Read: Naga Chaitanya REVEALS if he and Samantha will work together again; Says 'will be a crazy one'