Naga Chaitanya to romance Rashmika Mandanna in Geetha Govindam director Parasuram's next?

A few days back, the Bheeshma actress Rashmika Mandanna had expressed that she is eager to share the screen space with Naga Chaitanya and Prabhas. Rashmika has spilled the beans about this wish list to work with these two actors during an interactive session with her fans on twitter. Well, looks like things are falling in place for the stunner at a rapid pace. According to media reports, Rashmika Mandanna will be sharing the screen space with Naga Chaitanya in Geetha Govindam director Parasuram's next. However, there is no official announcement regarding the same yet. Reportedly, the makers have also locked the title of the film as “Nageswara Rao”.

While an official word regarding the same is awaited, apparently, the film is the Telugu remake of Bollywood film Chhichhore. The shooting of the film is expected to kick-start in May 2020 and the team has already started working on pre-production work. The news about Naga Chaitanya and Rashmika Mandanna's collaboration is the talk of the town, however, confirmation news is something that everyone is looking forward to. The upcoming Telugu film will be bankrolled by 14 Reels Productions.

Meanwhile, Dear Comrade actress Rashmika Mandanna will also be seen opposite Nithiin in the romantic comedy titled Bheeshma. The film is all set to release on February 21. She has also started prepping up for Allu Arjun's film with director Sukumar.

On the other hand, Naga Chaitanya will be seen in Sekhar Kammula’s film titled Love Story opposite Sai Pallavi.

