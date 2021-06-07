Naga Chaitanya’s alluring monochrome PHOTO from the sets of Thank You is unmissable

Before this, Raashi shared a cheerful selfie with Chaitanya from the sets of the film when they wrapped up Italy schedule.

Before the lockdown was imposed, Naga Chaitanya was shooting for Dil Raju's upcoming production film titled Thank You, co-starring Raashi Khanna in the female lead role. Directed by Vikram Kumar and written by B. V. S. Ravi, the team was shooting in Milan, Italy. While we are waiting for the makers to come up with updates about the film, cinematographer PC Sreeram has shared a photo of Naga Chaitanya on his social media space.

In the photo, Chay can be seen getting lost in his own thoughts. Sharing the photo, PC Sreeram wrote, “#Thankyouthemovie @chay_akkineni @Vikram_K_Kumar”. Before this, Raashi shared a cheerful selfie with Chaitanya from the sets of the film when they wrapped up Italy schedule. Captioning the photo, the actress wrote, "In between shots.. with this one @chayakkineni #thankyouthemovie."

Thank You is the first film that shall feature Raashi Khanna's real voice as it is being shot with a sync-sound set-up. Sharing about the new way of shooting, Raashi revealed during an interview, "This is the first time I am shooting for a Telugu film, which will be shot with this technique. People will hear my real voice and not a dubbed voice. It's not easy to be shooting in such a set-up. I am nervous and excited because for the first time the audience will hear my voice over my face." Apart from this, Chay also has in his kitty, a film titled Love Story with Sai Pallavi as the leading lady.

