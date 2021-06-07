  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Naga Chaitanya’s alluring monochrome PHOTO from the sets of Thank You is unmissable

Before this, Raashi shared a cheerful selfie with Chaitanya from the sets of the film when they wrapped up Italy schedule.
8863 reads Mumbai
Naga Chaitanya’s alluring monochrome PHOTO from the sets of Thank You is unmissable Naga Chaitanya’s alluring monochrome PHOTO from the sets of Thank You is unmissable
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Before the lockdown was imposed, Naga Chaitanya was shooting for Dil Raju's upcoming production film titled Thank You, co-starring Raashi Khanna in the female lead role. Directed by Vikram Kumar and written by B. V. S. Ravi, the team was shooting in Milan, Italy. While we are waiting for the makers to come up with updates about the film, cinematographer PC Sreeram has shared a photo of Naga Chaitanya on his social media space. 

In the photo, Chay can be seen getting lost in his own thoughts. Sharing the photo, PC Sreeram wrote, “#Thankyouthemovie @chay_akkineni @Vikram_K_Kumar”. Before this, Raashi shared a cheerful selfie with Chaitanya from the sets of the film when they wrapped up Italy schedule. Captioning the photo, the actress wrote, "In between shots.. with this one @chayakkineni #thankyouthemovie." 

Also Read: PHOTOS: Chiranjeevi takes up another huge initiative for Telugu film workers

Thank You is the first film that shall feature Raashi Khanna's real voice as it is being shot with a sync-sound set-up. Sharing about the new way of shooting, Raashi revealed during an interview, "This is the first time I am shooting for a Telugu film, which will be shot with this technique. People will hear my real voice and not a dubbed voice. It's not easy to be shooting in such a set-up. I am nervous and excited because for the first time the audience will hear my voice over my face."  Apart from this, Chay also has in his kitty, a film titled Love Story with Sai Pallavi as the leading lady.

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
In Between Shots: Naga Chaitanya clicks a selfie with Raashi Khanna on the sets of Thank You in Italy
Raashi Khanna on second collaboration with Naga Chaitanya in Thank You: Working with him keeps me on my toes
Naga Chaitanya unveils Mahesh Babu's cut out in the LEAKED video; Does he play superstar's fan in Thank You?
WATCH: Naga Chaitanya’s fan jumps into a river after spotting him rowing on it while shooting for Thank You
Thank You: Naga Chaitanya's film with Vikram Kumar starts rolling from today
Raashi Khanna says she was constantly thinking about India while shooting in abroad amid Covid 19