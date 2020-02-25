Naga Chaitanya’s film with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram shelved? Find Out

The production house called 14 Reels Plus decided to shelve the film as now, the director has moved on to do a film for the south megastar Mahesh Babu.

The south star Naga Chaitanya had reportedly teamed up with Geetha Govindam director Parasuram for a film. The fans were very excited about the new film as it has a dynamic combination like Venky Mama actor Naga Chaitanya and Geetha Govindam director Parasuram. But, now the latest news update is that the film has been shelved. The production house called 14 Reels Plus decided to shelve the film as now, the director has moved on to do a film for the south megastar Mahesh Babu. As per the latest news reports, director Parasuram has decided to cast Sarileru Neekevvaru star Mahesh Babu as the hero in his next film.

The unexpected turn of events took place when the director wanted to go ahead with the Mahesh Babu film. This means that the director will not be able to helm a film for the next six months. Hence the production house 14 Reels Plus made a decision to shelve the film completely. The south star Naga Chaitanya is currently busy with his upcoming film Love Story with the south siren Sai Pallavi. The fans and the film audience are eagerly looking forward to the romance saga between the lead pair. The film is expected to be an out and out romantic drama.

Now, with Naga and Sai as the lead actors, the fans and audience members are hoping that the film turns out to be a blockbuster hit. Reports also suggest that the film which is now shelved was a Telugu remake of the Bollywood film, Chhichhore. As per reports, the film with Naga Chaitanya in the lead was launched with much fanfare but, sadly is now shelved.

