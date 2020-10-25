Naga Chaitanya’s upcoming film Thank You launched with an official pooja; See PHOTOS

Naga Chaitanya took to his Twitter space and shared some photos while revealing that his next film Thank You has been launched officially.

Tollywood star Naga Chaitanya took to his Twitter space and shared some photos while revealing that his upcoming film Thank You is launched today with an official pooja. In the photos, Chaitanya can be seen smiling a joyous smile as she poses with the other crew members of the film including ace cinematographer PC Sriram. At a time when fans are waiting for more updates about his upcoming film Love Story, this news and these photos of Chai have come as an exciting one sto his fans.

Sharing the photos, Chai wrote, “Two people I have to thank for being a special part of my life Dilraju sir for my first film and @Vikram_K_Kumar for manam. thankful for being able to collaborate with them again and the legendary @pcsreeram sir #ThankYouTheMovie launched today. #NC20 @MusicThaman @BvsRavi”. The film will be directed by Vikram K Kumar, while S Thaman will compose music for the film. PC Sriram has been roped in to crank the camera. The film’s female lead is yet to be announced by the makers.

Two people I have to thank for being a special part of my life Dilraju sir for my first film and @Vikram_K_Kumar for manam.thankful for being able to collaborate with them again and the legendary @pcsreeram sir #ThankYouTheMovie launched today.#NC20 @MusicThaman @BvsRavi pic.twitter.com/XkbRiGnVxj — chaitanya akkineni (@chay_akkineni) October 25, 2020

Meanwhile, other than this, Naga Chaitanya has in his kitty, Love Story by Sekar Khamula. The film has Sai Pallavi as the leading lady and the makers released a special poster of the lead actors to mark the occasion of Dussehra. Photos of the lead actors from the sets of the film were released by the makers. It is still not made official if the film will get a direct OTT release or if the makers will wait for theatres to reopen.

