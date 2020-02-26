Naga Chaitanya & Samantha Akkineni are all set to launch their own production house? Find Out

Reports suggest that the lovely couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni are hoping to launch new talent through their new production house.

The stunning couple from the south film industry, Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni is reportedly all set to launch their own production house. The south actor is currently busy with his a film, titled Love Story. The southern drama will also feature south siren Sai Pallavi as the female lead. There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer will hit the big screen in the month of June. Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna Akkineni also owns a production house called Annapurna Productions.

Reports suggest that the lovely couple Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni are hoping to launch new talent through their new production house. Media reports also suggest that the Venky Mama star Naga Chaitanya is already in talks with a newcomer to direct a film under his banner. The film will reportedly star Raj Tarun as the lead actor. The south star Naga Chaitanya featured in the super hit flick called Venky Mama, along with actor Venkatesh Daggubati. The film also featured Payal Rajput and World Famous Lover actress Raashi Khanna.

The fans are eagerly waiting for Naga Chaitanya's film, Love Story to hit the big screen. The first look of the film has already generated a lot of intrigue in the fans and audience members. The Oh Baby actress Samantha Akkineni last featured in the film called Jaanu. This film was a remake of the Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan starrer 96.

