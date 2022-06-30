Naga Chaitanya, Samantha to Mahesh Babu & Vijay Deverakonda: Headline makers in first half of 2022

The first half of 2022 was a rollercoaster ride in the South Indian film industry. In terms of films, the Southern industry managed to keep up a good show. However, there are several celebrities from the world of entertainment who got embroiled in controversy or managed to hit the headlines over their statements.

Malayalam actor Dileep, an accused in the 2017 case of an actress's alleged abduction and sexual assault in a moving car in Kerala, landed in fresh controversy this year. In the ongoing investigation, his wife Kavya Madhavan is also allegedly involved in the conspiracy. Kavya Madhavan was summoned for interrogation by the crime branch in the case. For the unversed, director Balachandrakumar first made some fresh revelations against actor Dileep in the assault case. Dileep and five others, including his brother and brother-in-law are allegedly involved in the case.

Another Malayalam actor, Vijay Babu hit the headlines this year after a newbie who made her debut in the actor's film filed a complaint accusing him of sexually assaulting her several times and forcing her to take narcotics. Police booked Vijay Babu under sections 376 (sexual assault), 323 (causing hurt), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was arrested and granted bail immediately on June 23. READ THE FULL STORY HERE.

Here's a look at times other South Indian actors grabbed the limelight for various reasons in the first half of 2022:

Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala

Pinkvilla exclusively revealed Naga Chaitanya is dating Major film's actress Sobhita Dhulipala. According to our sources, the two were spotted together at Chay's under-construction house. Both, Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have maintained silence on the same yet. It was in Oct 2021, that Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation after 4 years of marriage.

Samantha on Koffee With Karan

Karan Johar is returning with the 7th season of Koffee With Karan and none other than Samantha will make her debut on the show. The stunner will be seen as a guest on the chat show with Akshay Kumar.

Rashmika and Vijay's marriage rumours

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda hit the headlines this year after a media house posted a speculated report about them getting married this year. The speculations on the same went viral. Vijay Deverakonda later posted a cryptic tweet calling it ‘nonsense’.

Ajay Devgn & Kiccha Sudeep debate

Kannada actor Kiccha Sudeep's statement at an event in Bangalore saying that Hindi is no more a national language sparked a debate on social media. His statement came right after the success of the Kannada film KGF Chapter 2, which wwas dubbed into many languages. Reacting to the same, Ajay Devgn tweeted in Hindi asking Kiccha Sudeep that why films in his mother tongue are being dubbed in Hindi if it was not a "national language". Hindi "was, is, and will always be the national language," Ajay Devgn was a part of Ram Charan and Jr NTR's RRR tweeted. The language row between the two had taken a nationwide attention. Sudeep then responded Ajay Devgn on Twitter: "Hello @ajaydevgn sir.. the context to why i said tat line is entirely different to the way I guess it has reached you. Probably wil emphasis on why the statement was made when I see you in person. It wasn't to hurt,Provoke or to start any debate. Why would I sir."

Mahesh Babu's comment on Hindi debut

Mahesh Babu made headlines with his 'Bollywood can’t afford me' comment during an event promotional event for the movie Major. This sparked a controversy. However, Mahesh Babu later clarified what he actually meant with his 'Bollywood can’t afford me' comment. "I mentioned that I would not leave Telugu cinema for Hindi. I have always maintained that Telugu films should reach the pan-India. For more than 10 years I have been saying this and it is finally happening."

Prabhas marriage rumours

Recently, speculations started doing rounds that the Baahubali actor is all set to tie the knot this year. A bit old video of the President of Krishnam Raju and Prabhas fans association claimed that the bride for Prabhas is locked and that Krishnamraju’s family will reveal the details at the right time.

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth separation

One of the news that left everyone amazed was Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth's separation. "18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents, and well-wishers to each other The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting, and adapting. Today, we stand at a place where our paths separate…Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better." they announced their separation with the same statement on their respective social media accounts.

