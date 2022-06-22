Naga Chaitanya says 'can't imagine living without yoga' as he begins his journey; Flaunts a perfect headstand

Naga Chaitanya has begun his journey in Yoga and seems to love it

Updated on Jun 22, 2022 01:54 PM IST
Naga Chaitanya begins yoga
Naga Chaitanya is one of the fittest actors in Tollywood. And now he has found a new interest in keeping his body and mind healthy and that's yoga. He has begun his journey in Yoga and seems to love it as he mentioned that he can't imagine living without it anymore. The actor also shared a pic of nailing a perfect headstand along with his trainer. 

Sharing the pic of him doing a headstand on his Instagram story, Naga Chaitanya wrote, "Thank you @fly_santhosh for introducing me to yoga .. I can’t imagine life without it."

Currently, Naga Chaitanya is grabbing the headlines for his dating rumors with Sobhitha Dhulipala. According to our source and an eyewitness, the actor was spotted with his ladylove at his new abode in Hyderabad. The couple looked extremely comfortable in each other's company. The news soon caught fire and several of his fans blamed Samantha for planting such rumours. However, she reacted with a strong reply saying, “Rumours on girl – Must be true !! Rumours on boy – Planted by girl !! Grow up guys ."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be seen next in an upcoming Telugu film titled Thank You, directed by Vikram K Kumar. The film stars Avika Gor, Malavika Nair, and Raashii Khanna as female leads. He also has a web series titled Dhootha with the same, which is being filmed at the moment. Naga Chaitanya will mark his OTT debut with Dhootha, which is touted to be a horror-thriller. The series also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, and Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam in key roles.

Naga Chaitanya will be making his debut in Bollywood with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. He will be seen in the role of an army officer in the film.

