Naga Chaitanya says 'can't imagine living without yoga' as he begins his journey; Flaunts a perfect headstand

Naga Chaitanya is one of the fittest actors in Tollywood. And now he has found a new interest in keeping his body and mind healthy and that's yoga. He has begun his journey in Yoga and seems to love it as he mentioned that he can't imagine living without it anymore. The actor also shared a pic of nailing a perfect headstand along with his trainer.

Sharing the pic of him doing a headstand on his Instagram story, Naga Chaitanya wrote, "Thank you @fly_santhosh for introducing me to yoga .. I can’t imagine life without it."