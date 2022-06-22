Naga Chaitanya says 'can't imagine living without yoga' as he begins his journey; Flaunts a perfect headstand
Naga Chaitanya has begun his journey in Yoga and seems to love it
Sharing the pic of him doing a headstand on his Instagram story, Naga Chaitanya wrote, "Thank you @fly_santhosh for introducing me to yoga .. I can’t imagine life without it."
Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu reacts to news about Naga Chaitanya dating Sobhita Dhulipala
Meanwhile, on the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be seen next in an upcoming Telugu film titled Thank You, directed by Vikram K Kumar. The film stars Avika Gor, Malavika Nair, and Raashii Khanna as female leads. He also has a web series titled Dhootha with the same, which is being filmed at the moment. Naga Chaitanya will mark his OTT debut with Dhootha, which is touted to be a horror-thriller. The series also stars Parvathy Thiruvothu, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prachi Desai, and Tharun Bhascker Dhaassyam in key roles.
Naga Chaitanya will be making his debut in Bollywood with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. He will be seen in the role of an army officer in the film.