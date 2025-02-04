Naga Chaitanya says, 'Genuine love has a lot of pain...' as he talks about bonds and relationships

Naga Chaitanya is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Thandel. The film, directed by Chandoo Mondeti, also features Sai Pallavi as the leading lady. While the first glimpses, trailer, and songs of the movie have already left a mark on audiences, it was the actor’s latest statement during an interview that grabbed attention.

In an interview with ETimes, Naga Chaitanya reflected on the beautiful theme of his film Thandel, which explores different narratives of true love. However, when the actor was asked about his thoughts on genuine love, he surprised everyone by expressing how such love can only be realized after going through pain and emerging stronger from it.

He said, “Genuine love has a lot of pain in it. When you live through this pain and come out of it, it bonds the relationship in a very different manner. So you will go through this whole journey in the film.”

Moving on, Chaitanya was asked about how he felt sharing screen space with Sai Pallavi years after their last movie, Love Story. The actor highlighted how this time around, audiences would be highly elated to witness their on-screen chemistry, which is more real than anything else.

Towards the end of the interview, Naga Chaitanya was also asked about his big fat wedding with Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place in December 2024.

The actor gladly gave his wife all the credit for the meticulous planning of their wedding. Chaitanya revealed how his better half wanted it to be entirely traditional, keeping in mind the finest details.

He said, “With the wedding, all credit goes to Sobhita. She planned and designed everything. She loves culture. She loves Telugu nativity. She brought it out in the most beautiful way possible with the smallest and finest details. I’m so happy.”