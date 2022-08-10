Naga Chaitanya says 'haven't thought of removing it' as he reveals about his matching tattoo with Samantha

It is well known that Naga Chaitanya and his ex-wife Samantha have a matching tattoo. Now, after a few months of separation, he opened up about his morse code tattoo and revealed what it means. He also urged his fans not to copy this tattoo as it is the wedding date of his and Samantha. The actor also even stated that he has not yet planned to remove the tattoo as of now.

In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Chaitanya spoke about his tattoo while recounting a crazy fan interaction. “I met a few fans who've tattooed like my name and all that and they've imitated this tattoo (gesturing to his forearm). This is not something you would want to imitate. It's the day I got married. So I won't want the fans to put that," said the actor.

The Love Story actor was then asked if he has thought about changing or removing the tattoo. He said, “I haven’t thought about it till date. There’s nothing to change. It’s fine.”

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha tied the knots in 2017 but called it quits after four years of marriage. In October 2021, the two shared a joint statement announcing their separation. Recently on Koffee With Karan, Samantha said that her divorce from Naga Chaitanya is not amicable.

Recently, Naga Chaitanya told to Pinkvilla in an interview that he is bored talking about his personal life & divorce from Samantha. Reacting to news being written about him and Samantha constantly post-separation, Naga Chaitanya said, "we both came out and put our statements and we both have immense respect for each other. I always look up to what she is doing. And there will always be great respect for her. That's about it. We said what we have too. Beyond that, it's just people trying to fill up columns and there's nothing else. I mean I'm bored of it. I have been through three releases and I'm still attached to it."

Also Read: Exclusive: Naga Chaitanya 'bored' talking about his personal life & divorce from Samantha: Said what we had to