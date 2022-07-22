Naga Chaitanya says he has best chemistry & love story with Samantha on screen

Naga Chaitanya, who was busy promoting his film Thank you, which hit the screens today, is making a buzz on social media and here’s the reason why. uring one of those interviews with BEHIND WOODS, the Love Story actor opened up about his former wife Samantha.

Answering the interviewer’s question on whom he had the best on-screen chemistry with, Naga Chaitanya replied- ‘I can’t think of one. You know I worked with Sai Pallavi in Love Story, we had great on-screen chemistry. And also, Sam & I had some of the best love stories together onscreen. So, Sam and Sai Pallavi’.