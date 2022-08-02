Naga Chaitanya says 'he & Samantha moved on' post separation; Hopes discussions of his personal life fade away

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha have been in the headlines since they announced separation in October 2021. Although Samantha has been vocal about her personal life, chose to stay mum over the issue. However, the actor has been talking about it in bits and pieces during Laal Singh Chaddha's promotions. Now, Naga Chaitanya recently said that he wants the chatter around his personal life to fade away as 'he and Samantha have moved on' with their respective lives.

In an interview with The Times of India, Naga Chaitanya opened up about his split with Samantha. He said, "Whatever both of us wanted to say, we both put out a statement regarding that. That's what I have always done with my personal life anyway. Things that I feel are crucial to be shared and put out, I do inform the media about it, whether it's good or bad. I come out, tell the people about it through a statement and that's it. In our case, Samantha has moved on, I've moved on and I don't feel the need to inform the world about it, more than that." Also, as Pinkvilla exclusively reported, Naga Chaitanya has found love again as he is dating Sobhitha Dhulipala.

The actor said that news replaces news as he hopes the discussion about his personal life ends. "My friends, family, and the people who matter, they all know. And you see, news replaces news. All the speculation and conjecture is all very temporary. The more I react to it, the more news it will make. So I just stay chill about it, let it happen and it will all fade away hopefully," he added.

Also Read: Naga Chaitanya REVEALS if he and Samantha will work together again; Says 'will be a crazy one'

In October 2021, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation with a joint statement. However, Samantha recently said that separation from Naga Chaitanya is not amicable at Koffee With Karan 7. The Jaanu actress added that there are hard feelings between each other as she said, "if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects? Yeah. As of now, yes."