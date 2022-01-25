Naga Chaitanya says he shares the best on-screen chemistry with ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu

After months of separation from Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Naga Chaitanya in an interview admitted that he has the best chemistry with his ex-wife. The duo have worked on films like Ye Maya Chesave, Manam and Majili, which became blockbuster hits and fans went gaga over their chemistry. Fans had made the ChaySam hashtag as a tribute to the couple.

As the couple parted ways in October 2021, this statement by Chaitanya has surely caught everyone's attention. While promoting his film Bangarraju, when asked who shares the best chemistry on-screen with him, he quickly said 'Samantha.'

The couple was most loved and fondly called ChaySam, given their bond and fairytale-like love story and marriage. However, the story has come to an end, and fans had a hard time coming to terms with the sad news.

In October 2021, Samantha and Chaitanya took to their respective social media handles and shared a joint statement to announce their split. "We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on," a part of the statement read.

The actor also called his separation from Samantha the best decision for both of them. He said in a media interaction, "My entire family stood by me during those difficult times. It was a decision made for the good of both of us. If she (Samantha) is happy, I am happy. That was the best decision in that situation. Both of us are doing well professionally too.”

Also Read: Throwback: When Naga Chaitanya opened up about his secret relationship with Samantha to father Nagarjuna