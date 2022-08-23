Naga Chaitanya says he is in a 'very happy space'; Feels 'there's a lot of toxic material' on social media

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu got separated in October 2021. They took to their respective social media accounts sharing a long statement about their separation that broke millions of hearts. Since then, their personal life has always been the talk of the town. Recently, in an interview, Chay said that he is in a very happy space.

During the same interview with Filmfare, Naga Chaitanya also shared his thoughts on social media. Calling it a toxic place, he said, "I'm very disconnected from social media, to be honest. It's… I'm such a boring person online. Of course, around my film releases, I'm reading more than posting. Reading conversations, reviews, and reactions. But I don't attach myself too much to it, because there's a lot of toxic material there, there is lot of toxic material and if you can't filter it in and figure out what's good for you, and what's not good for you, it can drain you and it can put you on the wrong path."

The Majili actor also said that 'acceptance is key' and this helps him a lot with mental health.

Also Read| Exclusive: Naga Chaitanya 'bored' talking about his personal life & divorce from Samantha: Said what we had to

Meanwhile, on Koffee With Karan show, Karan Johar asked Samantha if there are any hard feelings between her and Chay. To this, Sam replied, "Are there hard feelings like if you put us both in a room, you have to hide sharp objects?

"It's not an amicable situation right now but maybe sometime in the future, yeah," she added.