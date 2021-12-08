Naga Chaitanya says 'never had to miss a workout' as he gets special gym set in Mysore; SEE PIC

Naga Chaitanya recently headed to Mysore for the new schedule of his upcoming film, Bangarrajau co-starring Nagarjuna Akkineni. Chay is leaving no stone unturned to get into the skin of his character. As we all know, Naga Chaitanya is very particular about his fitness and he made sure to get his gym set up ready even in Mysore while on a shoot.

The actor had recently shared a photo of him from his workout session and wrote, "thank you @msf_fit for setting this up for me at Mysore. Never had to miss a workout!" Dressed in black athleisure, the actor looks totally pumped up as he poses with his favourite gym equipment.

Check out the picture:

Recently, Naga Chaitanya penned a heartfelt note sharing about his two special films. "Two very special films .. grateful to be playing these roles and working with some very special people . Thank you for all the love and for constantly putting light on my journey . #Bangarraju #ThankYouTheMovie," he wrote on Instagram as he shared teaser of Thank You.

Take a look:

Also Read: R Madhavan recalls getting intimate with his wife Sarita in public, reveals how cops caught him

Bangarraju is billed to be a wholesome entertainer. The much-awaited sequel is directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala.