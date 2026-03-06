Naga Chaitanya says Vrushakarma will be 'best film' of career, lauds Karthik for fulfilling wish with large-scale mythical thriller

Vrushakarma, starring Naga Chaitanya in the lead role, recently unveiled its first-ever glimpse, offering an intense look into the film’s world that blends horror elements with mythology, adventure, and action. Following the release of the glimpse, Naga Chaitanya spoke about working on the film and even called it the “best film” of his career.

Naga Chaitanya opens about mythical thriller Vrushakarma

Speaking about the film Vrushakarma, Naga Chaitanya said, “This is a very happy moment for me because we have launched the Vrushakarma glimpse. I have been waiting for this moment for a long time. As Karthik said earlier, I strongly feel that this is going to be the best film of my career, 100 percent. I had this feeling even when I first heard the script.”

He added, “As an actor, I have always wanted to do a large-scale spectacle film with a mythical layer and heavy VFX in this genre. Vrushakarma is the answer to that wish. Thank you so much, Karthik.”

Director Karthik also shared more details about the movie and said that he wanted to tell all the fans that he truly believed he was delivering the best film for their hero. Speaking about the film, he mentioned that audiences had already watched the glimpse, but it was only a small preview. He added that the world and the content introduced in the glimpse were just a small part of what the film actually holds.

Recently, the makers of Vrushakarma released an intense glimpse that shows Naga Chaitanya appearing in a rugged avatar. Apart from the horror elements, the film appears to blend mythical layers with heavy use of VFX.

Here’s the glimpse:

Apart from Naga Chaitanya, the film also features Meenakshi Chaudhary as the co-lead. Sparsh Shrivastava, known for Laapataa Ladies, plays the antagonist, while Jayaram, Zarina Wahab, and others appear in key roles.

Directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, the film is jointly produced by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra and Sukumar under Sukumar Writings. The story is provided by Sukumar, while Neil D Cunha handles the cinematography. Ajaneesh B. Loknath composes the music, and Naveen Nooli is in charge of editing.

