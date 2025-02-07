Naga Chaitanya says wife Sobhita Dhulipala is giving 'all the positive vibes I need’; fans comment
In the latest picture, Naga Chaitanya shares an epic look of his wife Sobhita Dhulipala as she turns completely positive for Thandel release. Check out the fan reactions!
In a recent picture shared by Naga Chaitanya, his wife Sobhita Dhulipala stuns with a photo-perfect moment donning a black hoodie with a Thandel design on it, owing to the film’s release.
Unveiling the picture on his social media handle, Naga Chaitanya penned, “Giving me all the positive vibes I need.” With his brand-new picture with his wife, many fans were also soon to respond and react.
See the official picture here: