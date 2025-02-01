Naga Chaitanya says wife Sobhita Dhulipala is his 'go-to person' for professional decisions; 'When I'm in stress...'

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala managed to keep their relationship in complete secrecy for almost 2 years, before finally tying the knot ceremoniously. Even now, within months of their togetherness, the couple is rather less seen posting pictures with one another or engaging in PDA. Nonetheless, it was Chay who recently spilled some major beans about his life post-marriage.

Speaking with News18 Showsha, Chay, during the promotions of his upcoming film Thandel, opened up about his dynamics with Sobhita post-marriage. The actor ended up tagging his better half as a bouncing board since she is the only person who can help him make better decisions at work.

The actor revealed that his wife comes across as a level-headed person who knows exactly how to help him out of stressful situations, not to forget to give him great advice on the kinds of projects he chooses and lend in some extremely useful opinions.

In his words, “I take all my ideas to her. Whenever there’s any kind of confusion, I go to her. When I’m in stress, she picks it up. She immediately asks me, ‘What’s wrong? What is it?’ She’s definitely my bouncing board. She gives me great advice. Her opinions are very, very neutral and she thinks from the right space. I value her opinions a lot. Everything goes through and gets filtered through her. She’s very level-headed."

Well, earlier, during the trailer launch event of Thandel, Chay while speaking with the media had made another cute reference to his wife Sobhita. The actor had mentioned how he wishes that his upcoming film works out well in Vizag and earns a great deal at the box office since his spouse too is a girl from the same city.

Moreover, Chaitanya also ended up joking about how he would lose face at home to his ‘ruling party’ if Thandel could not even match up a decent strike at the Vizag box office.

Yet in another recent interview with Hindustan Times, Naga Chaitanya was asked if he would consider a chance to share the screen space with his wife Sobhita.

In response, the star mentioned that while he is always ready for such a scope, it ultimately depends on the kind of script they would get and if anything doable comes their way, they would pick it up.