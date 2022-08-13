Naga Chaitanya says working with Aamir Khan is ‘not difficult’: He is very clear about what he wants

Naga Chaitanya recently made his Bollywood debut with the much-anticipated film Laal Singh Chaddha. Starring Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, the film is the Hindi remake of the cult classic Hollywood movie Forrest Gump featuring Tom Hanks. Chaitanya is seen essaying the role of army officer Balaraju, who befriends Aamir’s Laal Singh Chaddha in the film. As the film releases, Chaitanya, in a recent interview, opened up about his experience of working with Aamir. He stated that working with the Taare Zameen Par actor is not difficult.

Naga Chaitanya on working with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha

In an interview with The Bombay Journey on Mashable India, Chaitanya was asked if it’s difficult to work with Aamir Khan. Replying to this, he said that, it’s ‘not at all difficult’. Elaborating further, he added, “I've worked with people who take a lot of time to finish a film, or their process takes time which is fine. But every time they are reshooting things or changing things, they're changing it completely. that's when it gets tiresome. With Aamir sir, he's very clear about what he wants, or what he set out for that scene, or that episode. So, only if that he's not achieving, he keeps doing it over and over again to achieve the same goal. The goal is not changing. So when this approach is there, it doesn't feel tiresome at all.”

Adding further, Chaitanya also said, “And when you see the man's energy, the kind of dedication and the determination he has, that just automatically translates to you. Then you sort of absorb it.” Chaitanya also mentioned about shooting war scenes with Aamir in Kargil for 45 days, and termed his experience of the same ‘mad’.

Ahead of the film’s release, the makers dropped a video wherein Naga Chaitanya shared his journey of transforming into Balaraju in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. He revealed that his character has a special connection with his grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao. The team picked Naga Chaitanya's look for the film from his grandfather's Balaraju film. That sleek mustache and South Indian dhoti were inspired by ANR in Laal Singh Chaddha.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Naga Chaitanya 'bored' talking about his personal life & divorce from Samantha: Said what we had to