Naga Chaitanya shares an exciting update of Nagarjuna co starrer Bangarraju; Details Inside

Nagarjuna, Naga Chaitanya's Bangarraju is one of the much-anticipated films. Nagarjuna's first look from the film has already set high expectations among the moviegoers. While the team is busy shooting for the film, Naga Chaitanya has shared an exciting update about revealing the first look of Nagalakshmi (Krithi Shetty) from Bangarraju.

Naga Chaitanya has shared a teaser poster featuring Krithi Shetty and it looks every bit appealing. The full look of the actress will be out on November 18 at 10:18 AM. King Akkineni Nagarjuna is known to explore a variety of films in every genre and he is set to entertain the audience yet again with something unconventional. The film is directed by Kalyan Krishna Kurasala.

The much-awaited sequel, Bangarraju is billed to be a wholesome entertainer with a total dose of romance, emotions and other commercial elements. Expectations are quite high on this project since the sequel was a blockbuster.

The celebrated father-son duo previously appeared together in multi-starrer Manam and now, fans cannot wait to catch them together again on the big screen. Ramya Krishna who was paired in Soggade Chinni Narayana is part of Bangarraju as well.

Anup Rubens scores music for the film. Satyanand has penned the screenplay, while Yuvaraj handles the cinematography.

Zee Studios will be co-producing the project with Annapurna Studios Pvt Ltd.

Bangarraju also has Ramya Krishna, Chalapathi Rao, Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Vennela Kishore and Jhansi in important roles.

