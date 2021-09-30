Naga Chaitanya shares a happy photo with Sai Pallavi & team Love Story; Thanks for giving memories of lifetime

Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer Love Story is receiving love from all quarters. The film is performing extremely well at the overseas box office as well. Recently, Chay, Sai Pallavi and the team celebrated the film's success with media and friends. Now, Naga Chaitanya has taken to social media to thank everyone for their love and support.

Sharing a happy photo with Sai Pallavi and the entire Love Story team, he wrote, "Team #lovestory !! Thank you so much .. you guys have given me memories for a life time .." Naga Chaitanya is clearly over the moon. He is basking in the success of his film Love Story and his happiness knows no bounds.

Take a look at his latest Instagram post below:

In his next, Naga Chaitanya will be seen playing a very intense character. Reportedly, he plays a negative role in Vikram Kumar's upcoming horror web series. As revealed by Chay recently, the actor wants to explore OTT space and play roles that have certain limitations in theatres.

Besides, Chaitanya has Thank You, 's Laal Singh Chaddha and Bangarraju, co-starring his father Nagarjuna.

Bangarraju is the prequel to the blockbuster Soggade Chinni Nayana, the film is directed by Kalyan Krishna. Krithi Shetty of Uppena fame will be seen sharing the screen space with Naga Chaitanya.