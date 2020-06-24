Naga Chaitanya shares his favourite lockdown shows and you can binge watch those over the weekend

Naga Chaitanya recently left his fans surprised by sharing a list of favourite shows that he is watching during the lockdown.

Naga Chaitanya, as we all know is a very private person and rarely shares anything on his social media accounts. On the other hand, Chay's wife and actress Samantha Akkineni is super active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her daily routine. Well, Chaitanya recently left his fans surprised by sharing a list of favourite shows that he is watching during the lockdown. Sharing it on Instagram, Chaitanya wrote, "My lockdown favorites ! Some brilliant performances , writing and production values .. really inspiring to see this content out there .. check it out if you haven’t already."

Meanwhile, Samantha Akkineni recently shared about her new health routine. The stunner took to Instagram and shared a few photos of herself enjoying yoga session at home. Sam wrote, "Today i begin my 48 days of the Isha kriya journey.. I invite you to join me ... Isha kriya brings health , prosperity and well-being . It is a powerful tool to cope .. and is meant to empower us to live life to our fullest potential .. link in bio .. it is a free guided meditation.. I wish you peace." Well, both Samantha and Naga Chaitanya are making most of the quarantine period by doing things they love.

Check out their latest Instagram posts below:

Also Read: Samantha Akkineni’s BFF Shilpa Reddy tests positive for COVID 19 days after their meeting?

On the work front, Samantha Akkineni will be sharing the screenspace with Kollywood Ladysuperstar Nayanthara in Vignesh Shivan's directorial, Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role.

On the other hand, Chaitanya will be seen romancing Sai Pallavi on the big screen in their upcoming film titled, Love Story.

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×