Naga Chaitanya shares moments that ‘will always keep’ him smiling from Thandel sets; see BTS photos

Naga Chaitanya created quite the rage at the box office with his survival drama Thandel. The movie captured millions of hearts and was well-received by the audience. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti and co-starring Sai Pallavi, the film was recently launched on OTT as well.

And now, amid the huge success coming his way, Naga Chaitanya shared some unseen behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of Thandel.

From tying the mast of a ship himself to taking a ferry ride with the crew during a scene and sharing a candid moment with Sai Pallavi, the pictures captured all his cherished moments.

Check out the post here:

Along with it, Chay penned a note that read, “Moments... #Thandel... will always keep me smiling :)”

In other news, the producer of the film, Bunny Vas, recently addressed how his press meeting against piracy of the survival drama ended up backfiring on the makers themselves.

As per Aakashavani, the producer explained that the press meeting was held while Thandel was still running in theaters.

Thus, bringing up the topic of pirated versions of the film being available inadvertently drew more attention to the matter, causing the pirated versions to go viral.

Coming back to the plot of the film, it is inspired by the real-life story of fisherman Chodipilli Musalayya, who spent years in prison after accidentally crossing into Pakistani waters during a routine fishing trip.

The movie was released theatrically on March 7, 2024, and performed superbly, maintaining strong numbers throughout its 20-day run. The box office collection of the Naga Chaitanya starrer has been overwhelming.

Speaking about its OTT release, the film has been announced to premiere on Netflix exactly a month later, on April 7, 2025.

It will be available to stream in multiple languages, including Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi, along with its original Telugu version.