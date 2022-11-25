Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala’s holiday photo goes viral

As Pinkvilla has earlier reported, Naga Chaitanya is dating actress Sobhitha Dhulipala. Although both never opened up about their relationship, a photo of them together from a vacation has surfaced online and has added much-needed fuel to their dating rumours. The photo shows Chay and Sobhitha on vacation. However, there is no clarity if the photo is real and the two were together on vacation.

While some section of fans pointed out that they were indeed together, some fans claimed that the photo is definitely edited. Many Naga Chaitanya fans stood in support of him and a few netizens trolled him on Twitter.