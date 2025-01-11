Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala’s UNSEEN PIC post-marriage, as they enjoy an evening with friends and gifts

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s traditional wedding affair back in December 2024 took the internet by storm in no time. The couple got hitched at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad, and glimpses from their ceremony became viral all over. Ever since, the duo seems to have kept a low profile about their personal life and are rather rare to post pictures with one another.

And now, days after their wedding, the couple was spotted enjoying a get-together with their friends. The picture was shared by the Telugu actor Sushanth Anumolu, featuring Chay and Sobhita enjoying a happy moment with their close buddies.

Check out the picture here:

While Naga Chaitanya wore a simple brown sweatshirt, Sobhita looked pretty in a maroon outfit. Although they did not pose next to each other, the happy smiles on their faces proved the amount of fun they had in this simple gathering with friends.

In one of his interviews post-marriage with The New York Times, Naga Chaitanya spilled the beans on how he proposed to his lady love Sobhita for marriage.

He narrated having bonded with her through social media, and it was Chay who went the old-school way and flew down to Mumbai, only to invite Sobhita for a lunch date with him.

Summing it up, the Made In Heaven actress had stated, “That was the charming part. It was so old school in a way. "I was in a red dress; he was in a blue suit. And the rest is history.”

Coming to his work front, Naga Chaitanya has a couple of films lined up, including Thandel with Sai Pallavi. Other projects of his include the yet untitled NC24. There has also been buzz about him joining a film in the horror comedy genre.

