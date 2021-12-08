Naga Chaitanya starrer Thank You in the last leg of the shoot; Makers clarify about theatrical release

Naga Chaitanya is teaming up with Raashii Khanna for his next titled Thank You. The makers took to social media and announced that the shoot is in the last stage and will soon move on to post-production. They have also mentioned that Thank You will only release in theatres.

There have been rumours like many other movies that Thank You will premier directly on OTT platforms. But makers have shared a statement and stated, "Thank You will release in theatres just when the time is right. "

Check out their statement here:

Thank You is one of the most anticipated Telugu movies of the year. Naga Chaitanya is teaming up with director Vikram Kumar for the second time after the duo delivered a blockbuster hit Manam in 2014. Touted to be an intense love story featuring various phases of Naga Chaitanya’s character’s life, each update from the team is receiving a warm response from the audience.

Also Read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu thought she'd 'crumble and die' post her divorce with Naga Chaitanya

Thank You is touted to be a family entertainer, which revolves around the love life of Naga Chaitanya’s character. Raashii Khanna, Avika Gor and Malavika Nair are the female leads. Thank You is bankrolled by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The music department will be helmed by Music Composer SS Thaman. BVS Ravi provided the story and dialogues for this flick.