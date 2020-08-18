Naga Chaitanya takes up the Green India Challenge; Nominates Rakul Preet Singh to plant saplings

  1. Home
While taking up the challenge, he also nominated Rakul Preet Singh and the director of his next film Thank You, Vikram K Kumar. Taking to his Twitter space, Naga Chaitanya shared photos of himself as he planted those saplings.
Tollywood’s recent trend is the Green India Challenge, where celebrities are nominating each other to plant saplings. Naga Chaitanya, who was nominated by Nandhini Reddy, took up the challenge today and he planted saplings at his backyard. While taking up the challenge, he also nominated Rakul Preet Singh and the director of his next film Thank You, Vikram K Kumar. Taking to his Twitter space, Naga Chaitanya shared photos of himself as he planted those saplings. He also thanked MP Santosh Kumar for initiating this trend.

Sharing his photos, Naga Chaitanya wrote, “Thank you @nandureddy4u for nominating me ! Here’s to a greener future..I nominate @Vikram_K_Kumar @iamSushanthA @ShivaNirvana @Rakulpreet to keep this going ! Thoughtful initiative by @MPsantoshtrs .. #GreenIndiaChallenge #HaraHaiTohBharaHai”. It is to be noted that his wife and sensational actress Samantha Akkineni was also nominated to take up the challenge by Nagarjuna Akkineni. She took to her Instagram space and shared photos and videos with her father-in-law as she completed the challenge.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be next seen in Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story. The film will have Sai Pallavi as the leading lady. It is expected that the makers of the film will come up with an official release date of the film as soon as the lockdown is lifted and the situation gets back to normalcy. He has also joined hands with producer Dil Raju for a family entertainer tentatively titled Thank You, directed by Vikram K Kumar.

