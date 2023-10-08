Naga Chaitanya takes pet Hash Akkineni on morning drive while Samantha Ruth Prabhu enjoys Vienna trip; PHOTO

Naga Chaitanya is a devoted pet parent and his latest Instagram post is proof. One of the closest companions in his and Samantha's life is their adorable pet dog, Hash Akkineni. Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's love and care for Hash is evident as they quality time with their furry friend, showing the world that the bond between them is indeed a special one.

Earlier today, Chay posted a photo of Hash enjoying a beautiful sunrise while sitting in the car. "Vibe," wrote Chay as he posted Hash's photo on Instagram. Though Sam and Naga Chaitanya have parted ways, Hash has become a constant presence and common in their lives. They make sure that Hash is an integral part of their daily routine.

Naga Chaitanya and Hash enjoy a beautiful sunrise

Meanwhile, Samantha is away on a trip to Austria. The stunner is exploring her Austrian adventure, in the capital city of Vienna. From enjoying picturesque lakes, and early morning cycling to traditional Austrian dishes, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's social media gives us a glimpse of her delightful journey.

Recently, she posted a photo of herself posing against a door that read, 'Everybody's darling'. Sharing the same, the Kushi actor captioned it, "Or not….I can live with both."

Trisha Krishnan and Nandini dropped laughing emoticons on the same post of Sam.

Take a look:

Check out more photos of Samantha from her Austria trip:

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been keeping herself busy throughout 2023, is now on a short break from work. During her time off, Samantha has been sharing pictures of her relaxing moments from trips on social media. It's great to see her taking some time to unwind and recharge.

Next, Sam will be seen in Varun Dhawan co-starrer Citadel India. A spin-off of the American TV series Citadel, the show is created by Raj & DK and written and directed by Raj & DK and Sita R. Menon.

Naga Chaitanya's next project

Naga Chaitanya reunites with Premam director Chandoo Mondeti for the third time, for his 23rd film. The film is being backed by Bunny Vas for the prestigious banner Geetha Arts.



