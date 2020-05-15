Naga Chaitanya takes wife Samantha Akkineni on a bike ride and its all things cute

Naga Chaitanya taking wife Samantha Akkineni on a bike ride in this photo is the fun-filled adventure we are looking forward to after the lockdown ends.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Akkineni are one of the most-loved Tollywood couples and are setting major relationship goals. From supporting each other on the professional front to spending time with each other on holidays, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are setting major couples goals. ChaySam fans are obsessed with the couple and there is nothing about this couple that even we don't love about them. As we all know, Sam is super active on social media and keeps sharing some beautiful photos of her with Chaitanya. The stunner has shared another lovely picture of her going on a bike ride with hubby.

The Majili actress shared a throwback picture of them and fans have been showering the couple with lovely comments. While this seems to be a throwback picture, fans have been dropping comments and asking where are they heading to amid lockdown. One can see in the picture, Chaitanya and Samantha are all smiles for a picture before heading for their adventurous ride. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Goa in 2017 and this power couple has been setting couple goals ever since.

Check out their latest picture below:

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya will be seen next opposite Sai Pallavi in Shekar Kammula's next titled, Love Story.

On the other hand, Samantha Akkineni with Nayanthara will be seen in Vignesh Shivan's Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The film stars Vijay Sethupathi in the male lead role.

