Naga Chaitanya to romance Keerthy Suresh in Karthikeya 2 fame director Chandoo Mondeti's film?

Naga Chaitanya has reportedly signed his next with director Chandoo Mondeti. The actor worked with the director two times for films like Premam Savyasachi, which delivered a hit at the box office. Now, the duo are all set to collaborate for the third time and the official confirmation is awaited. Another exciting thing about the film is Keerthy Suresh is likely on board as the female lead.

According to trending reports, Keerthy Suresh and Naga Chaitanya are likely to pair together for the second time. The actress will reportedly play the role of the female lead in the film. Keerthy and Chay have worked together on the blockbuster film Mahanati. He played a brief role of his late grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao in the biopic made on Savitri.

If the reports are true, then, this yet-to-be-announced film mark the first full-fledged collab of Keerthy Suresh and Naga Chaitanya. However, it is to be awaited and watch if the news is true or not.

About Naga Chaitanya's next

The film is said to be bankrolled by Bunny Vaas along with his partners and this film will be their 2nd collaboration with Naga Chaitanya. The film is reportedly based on a real incident, where the hero takes a huge risk for his lady love and that ends with lots of twists and turns towards the end. The actor will reportedly be seen in the role of boat driver. It is further also said that the director has been working on this script for a long time and will be announcing the project soon.

Upcoming films

Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Venkat Prabhu's Custody, which received decent reviews from the audiences. The film starred Krithi Shetty and Arvind Swami in lead roles as well. The film is currently available for streaming on Amazon Prime Videos. He is yet to announce his next.

Keerthy Suresh is waiting for the release of Maamannan, co-starring Vadivelu and Udhayyanidhi Stalin. The film is set for theatrical release on June 29. Directed by Mari Selvaraj, the film also features Fahadh Faasil.

