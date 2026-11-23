Actress Sobhita Dhulipala made her husband-actor Naga Chaitanya's 40th birthday extra special with a sweet social media tribute. The actress shared a series of loved-up pictures featuring the couple, giving fans a glimpse into their romantic bond. Keeping her birthday wish short and affectionate, Sobhita addressed her husband as her 'lover', leaving fans gushing over their adorable chemistry. Naga Chaitanya completes 40 years on November 23, 2026.

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Sobhita Dhulipala's birthday wish for Naga Chaitanya

Sharing the pictures on social media, Sobhita Dhulipala wrote, "Happy birthday lover." One photograph captured the couple sharing a kiss, while another showed Naga Chaitanya having fun with a magic mirror that displayed a multi-dimensional portrait of the actor. The candid moments offer a glimpse into their happy married life.

Check out her post below:

Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya's married life

The couple tied the knot in December 2024 in a traditional Telugu wedding ceremony at Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Sobhita had opened up about balancing her professional commitments and married life. She revealed in an interview that she left for a shoot in Tamil Nadu just weeks after their wedding and ended up spending more than 150 days there.

Before their wedding, the couple got engaged on August 8, 2024. Naga Chaitanya's father, Nagarjuna, announced the milestone on X, writing, "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m. We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. God bless! 8.8.8. A beginning of infinite love."

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