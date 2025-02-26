Naga Chaitanya turns DJ after success of Thandel; here's how wife Sobhita Dhulipala reacted

Naga Chaitanya is currently on cloud nine after the massive success of his film Thandel. While he has been celebrating the moment ever since, Sobhita Dhulipala recently took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of her husband turning into a DJ. Yes, you read that right! Chay stepped into the shoes of a DJ and channeled his inner musician on the deck.

In the photo, Naga Chaitanya can be seen immersed in mixing music with a professional setup. Dressed casually in a warm-toned sweater, he looks focused as a DJ with headphones around his neck. The moody ambiance, neon-lit artwork, and cityscape create a stylish setting.

Sharing the photo, Sobhita dropped a red heart emoji as she couldn't get enough of this stylish avatar of Chay.

Take a look at the photo below:

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala were last seen together at the Thandel success bash. While the actor kept it casual for the event, Sobhita stunned in a simple saree.

During the event, Chay expressed his love for his wife by recreating the iconic Bujji Thalli dialogue from his movie. However, he gave it a romantic twist to impress Sobhita. Looking at her, he said, "Bujji Thalli, koncham navvey" (My dear, please smile). The actress couldn’t stop blushing, as Naga Chaitanya had never expressed his love for her publicly. Feeling shy, she even avoided eye contact with him at the event.

Take a look at the video below:

At the same event, an emotional Nagarjuna celebrated Naga Chaitanya’s Thandel success and thanked the team, including Chandoo Mondeti, Bunny Vyas, and Sai Pallavi for their contributions.

He also gave a special mention to his daughter-in-law, Sobhita Dhulipala and credited Chay’s marriage to her as a key reason behind the film’s success. On stage, he told Chay, "It’s also about you marrying Sobhita. She is always special!" He praised her for bringing out the best in Chaitanya as an actor.

Meanwhile, Thandel hit the big screens on February 7 and did well at the box office despite a clash with Ajith Kumar starrer Vidaamuyarchi.