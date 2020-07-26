Naga Chaitanya turns the poolside into his yoga spot to do a perfect headstand; Was Samantha behind the lens?

After Samantha Akkineni, Naga Chaitanya nails a perfect headstand and also shares a picture of himself enjoying yoga by the pool. Take a look.

Amid lockdown, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are enjoying yoga and making it sure to stay fit. Sam knows the importance of staying fit and giving her company in this journey is her husband, actor Naga Chaitanya. The couple has been setting major fitness goals by sharing photos and videos of them enjoying their new love for yoga. A few weeks ago, Samantha shared about the same on Instagram and wrote, "Apart from gardening.. something I’ve been really enjoying is Yoga especially because @chayakkineni and I do it together ..."

Now, Naga Chaitanya took to Instagram and shared a picture of him enjoying yoga by the pool. He also mentioned that how he thought lifting big numbers at the gym was a challenge until he started yoga. Chay wrote, "Use to think lifting big numbers at the gym was the challenge to keep running after .. just learning that managing and aligning your own body is something you can keep at for a lifetime .. to yoga!"

A few days ago, the actor had also shared a photo of himself along with the perfect espresso that he prepared. Sharing the drool-worthy photo, Naga Chaitanya wrote, “The perfect espresso… 25 second extraction equals crema body heart ... in just the right balance."

On the work front, the Majili actor will be seen in Sekhar Kammula’s Love Story- co-starring Sai Pallavi as the female lead actress. The first look and teaser of the film was released last year and it received good response on social media.

He has also signed a family entertainer tentatively titled Thank You, directed by Vikram K Kumar. The makers have kick-started pre-production works and are looking for the perfect female lead star opposite Chaitanya.

