Naga Chaitanya upset with director Parasuram; Says 'waste to talk about him'

For almost a year, there have been rumours about Parasuram and Naga Chaitanya teaming up for a film. However, no official announcement was made. Later, a few reports claimed Chay asked for script changes and later the film got shelved. Now, the Thank You actor reacted to the reports and made shocking comments.

When the interviewer asked Naga Chaitanya about director Parasuram, he said it was a waste of time to talk about it. In a recent interview with the Telugu channel Great Andhra, the Custody actor said, "It's a Waste of Time To talk about director Parasuram. He wasted my time, I don't even like to talk about this topic."

For unversed, even before Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata, rumours of the director teaming with Naga Chaitanya were in the news. However, for unknown reasons, he halted the movie with Chay and began work on Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata. After that film became a blockbuster, it was yet again reported that he is back working on Naga Chaitanya's film and also registered a title. Although no official confirmation about the project was made, reports suggested that the movie will be titled after the actor's grandfather's name Nageswara Rao.

Allegations on Parasuram

Well, this is not the first time Parasuram is facing such allegations. According to reports, he took advance payment from top productions and didn't complete even one film. Producer Allu Aravind also accused him of accepting and not working on the sequel of his blockbuster film Geetha Govindam.

In February, Allu Aravind was upset with Parasuram for announcing his next with Vijay Deverakonda under Dil Raju's Sri Venkateshwara Productions. Reportedly, the director took a huge amount from Allu Aravind and committed to doing the sequel of the blockbuster film Geetha Govindam under Geetha Arts. However, Vijay Deverakonda's VD12 with Parasuram also got shelved. The reasons are unknown. However, he recently launched VD12 with director Gautam Tinnanuri.

About Parasuram's career

Parasuram made his debut with the film Yuvatha starring Nikhil Siddharth in 2008. Then, he went on to direct films like Anjaneyulu (2009), Solo (2011), and Srirastu Subhamastu (2016). In 2018, he made Geetha Govindam with Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna and delivered a blockbuster hit, followed by Sarkaru Vaari Paata with Mahesh Babu

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Naga Chaitanya calls ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu a ‘lovely person’; Says she deserves all happiness