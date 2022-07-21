Naga Chaitanya on working with Aamir Khan in Laal Singh Chaddha: It's a dream come true

Naga Chaitanya is on a winning spree after the success of his films Bangaraju and Love Story. He is eyeing a hat-trick of successes with his 22nd July release Thank You. The 35 year old actor is the son of Nagarjuna Akkineni and has proven his worth as a bankable actor in the Tollywood film industry. The Love Story actor is juggling between movies from different industries, as he will be seen in a Bollywood movie with Aamir Khan, Laal Singh Chaddha and also a bilingual film with director Venkat Prabhu.

In a recent interview with New Indian Express, the actor threw light on changing film viewing preferences of audiences. He explained, “The taste and movie choices of the audience have changed considerably. They have become more selective and they will watch a film only if it has an exciting factor. Having said that, I have changed my approach towards films and have been prioritising scripts that are rich in content.”

When the actor was asked about his Bollywood debut with Laal Singh Chaddha, he said, “It’s a dream come true to work with Aamir Khan. He is a wonderful mentor, who never demands us to perform in a certain way. But we will get to learn the (acting) process if we spend some time with him. Likewise, I have learned a lot from him and it feels exciting to be associated with a film featuring a talented actor like him. I am playing an Army officer, who is also a good friend of Aamir in the film. I am eagerly waiting to see how the Hindi audience will receive me. I will continue to work in Bollywood only if I get acceptance there.”

Apart from Thank You, Naga Chaitanya will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha and also a bilingual film with director Venkat Prabhu. The film with Venkat Prabhu is a commercial entertainer that is both sensible and intelligent. He makes his digital debut with Dhoota, a series that is likely to premiere in the first quarter of 2023.

Also read: Naga Chaitanya says 'can't imagine living without yoga' as he begins his journey; Flaunts a perfect headstand