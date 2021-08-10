Naga Chaitanya wraps up the shoot of Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chadhha; Celebrates with a cake

Naga Chaitanya is one of the most popular young actors in Tollywood. The actor is foraying into the Bollywood industry with his debut movie of starrer Laal Singh Chaddha. After shooting for a month with the team in Srinagar, the actor wrapped up his portions and celebrated it with a cake session. Videos and photos from the sets are going viral.

Although the makers have not officially announced the wrap-up of Naga Chaitanya's portions, certain videos and photos have surfaced on social media showing Naga Chaitanya celebrating the pack up with Aamir Khan and the team.

Naga Chaitanya shot with Aamir Khan and team rigorously for a month in Srinagar. Every now and then, photos of Naga Chaitanya sporting his Army look from the film Laal Singh Chaddha went viral on social media platforms. Naga Chaitanya is playing the role of an Army officer in the film. Reportedly, the actor underwent special training to build up the body required to portray this role.

Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of the 1994 classic Forrest Gump. While Aamir Khan plays the titular character, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in the female lead role. The film is directed by Advait Chandan.

In South, Naga Chaitanya is awaiting the release of his movie Love Story opposite Sai Pallavi, directed by Sekhar Kammula. An official release date is yet to be announced after it was postponed due to Coronavirus. He is also filming for the movie Thank You directed by Vikram Kumar. Raashii Khanna, Malavika Nair, and Avika Gor are the leading ladies.