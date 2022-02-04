Naga Chaitanya wraps up Thank You; Drops pics with team & says can't wait to share this journey with all

Naga Chaitanya has wrapped the shoot of his upcoming film Thank You. The actor took to his Instagram handle and shared pics with director Vikram K and team to announce the pack up of the film. Going by his latest pics from the sets, the actor will reportedly be seen in a heavily bearded look.

Sharing the pics, Naga Chaitanya wrote, And that’s a wrap on #thankyouthefilm .. so much learning and fun working with these amazing people ! Can’t wait to share this journey with you all …" Naga Chaitanya, Raashii Khanna and the team were shooting in Moscow for the last schedule. The team will fly back to India soon. However, the makers are yet to announce an official release date.

Opening up about the plot of Thank You in an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the actor adds, “It’s a slice of life, travelogue kind of a film. Let’s say, a feel goof breezy film about a guy who goes down the memory lane. It explores the importance of gratitude and that’s the soul of Thank You. If everything goes well, it will release very soon.”

Thank You movie directed by Vikram K Kumar and is supposedly the story of a man throughout his growing years. While Raashi Khanna and Malvika Nair are the leading ladies, Avika Gor and Sushanth Reddy will be seen in pivotal roles. Music is composed by Thaman S and story is by BVS Ravi. Thank You is produced by Dil Raju under the banner Sri Venkateswara Creations.

